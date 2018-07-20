UFP: 90% chance of deal break in Sinclair/Tribune buyout

There's a 90% chance of a deal break now between Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +2.2% ) and Tribune Media (TRCO +1.9% ), United First Partners says.

The firm's legal analyst says "misconduct" is likely to be a "death knell" for the $3.9B agreement.

Even if the two extend an Aug. 8 walk date (to accommodate what could be months of review by an administrative law judge), Anna Pavlik expects the ALJ to rule against them due to the misconduct allegations. (h/t Bloomberg)

Previously: Fox Business: Tribune considers exit of Sinclair deal (updated) (Jul. 19 2018)

Previously: Unanimous FCC sends Sinclair/Tribune deal to hearing (Jul. 18 2018)

Previously: Sinclair Broadcast amends divestitures in Tribune deal (Jul. 18 2018)