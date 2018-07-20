Energen downgraded at Williams on valuation

Energen (EGN -0.7% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Williams Capital, driven by recent stock outperformance and the collapsed valuation gap relative to its pure-play Permian peers following increased buying from activist investors.

Williams believes the optimism and upside on Q2 results and full year guidance is reflected in the current share price with expectations at the upper end of its guidance range.

While the potential remains for EGN to be acquired, the firm thinks it is less likely at current valuations and strip prices.