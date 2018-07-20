ArcelorMittal to unveil improved proposal for Ilva

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it will present improved proposals in the coming days for its planned takeover of Italian steelmaker Ilva, as the new government questioned how it was awarded the deal.

MT - which already has promised to invest €4.2B in Ilva, including €1.2B to improve productivity and €1.15B to curb pollution - "pledges to increase the environmental and jobs plan, which will improve the original commitments and strengthen the environmental performance of Ilva and its support to local communities."

MT released its statement shortly after Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Di Maio, who also serves as industry and labor minister, questioned how the tender was awarded, calling the process a “mess.”