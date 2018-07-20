Allergan strikes out with sovereign nation scheme to protect patents

The U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed the decision of the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that Allergan (NYSE:AGN) cannot apply its tribal sovereign immunity to prevent inter partes review proceedings. The ruling allows Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) challenge to Allergan's Restasis (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) patents to proceed.

In a ploy to extend its patents, Allergan transferred ownership to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in 2017 on the legal view that inter partes reviews do not apply to sovereign nations.

