Line 5 'worst-case' spill would hit 400 miles of Lakes shoreline, study says

A worst-case scenario spill from Enbridge's (ENB, EEP) Line 5 pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac would affect more than 400 miles of shoreline in Michigan, Wisconsin and Canada, according to a state-ordered risk analysis by Michigan Tech researchers.

Such a spill would release 32K-58K barrels of crude oil into the Great Lakes and place 47 wildlife species and 60K acres of habitat at risk, with related clean-up, liability and restoration costs totaling nearly $1.9B, according to the study.

The worst-case scenario in the report, including the rupture of both Line 5 pipelines coinciding with the failure of primary and secondary safety valves, are “purely hypothetical” and “extraordinarily unlikely to happen,” ENB says.

The 65-year-old pipeline carries as much as 540K bbl/day of light crude oil and natural gas liquids through the Upper Peninsula and lower Michigan from Wisconsin to Ontario.