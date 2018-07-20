Lowe's hires another top J.C. Penney exec

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) has nabbed another executive from J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), just two months after hiring its new CEO from the retailer.

The company named Joseph McFarland its executive VP of stores, effective Aug. 15. He's leaving the role of executive VP and chief customer officer at J.C. Penney.

Marvin Ellison had moved from the CEO office at J.C. Penney to Lowe's on June 1.

Before J.C. Penney, McFarland spent 22 years with Home Depot, where he led the largest volume sales division at the company.

At Lowe's, he'll oversee north, south and west divisions; Orchard Supply Hardware; pro and services businesses; operations engineering; and asset protection.