GM, Ford rated Outperform by JPM's Brinkman; Tesla at Underweight

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) are reiterated with Outperform ratings by J.P. Morgan's Ryan Brinkman ahead of next Wednesday's anticipated Q2 earnings reports from the two automakers, although he thinks only GM will beat consensus estimates.

GM is Brinkman's favorite auto stock going into the reports, given what he expects will be a "softer" quarter for Ford; he has a $58 price target for GM and a $14 target for Ford.

But the analyst rates Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) at Underweight and sees more than 40% downside for the shares, given his $180 price target.

Brinkman sees the potential for a "large loss and accompanying large cash outflow" at TSLA, one that makes the possibility of GAAP profitability and positive cash generation in H2 a "bridge too far in investor minds."

TSLA's next earnings announcement is scheduled for Aug. 1.