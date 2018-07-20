LaSalle Hotel sets record date for Blackstone merger vote

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has set a record date for the vote in its merger with Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

Shareholders of record as of today's close (July 20, 2018) are entitled to vote at the company's special meeting to consider the deal.

The merger will need the affirmative vote of at least 66 2/3% of LaSalle's common shares at the meeting.

Under the terms, each issued and outstanding share of LaSalle at merger time will be converted into the right to receive $33.50 in cash. LaSalle closed at $35.14 today.

