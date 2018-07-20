Report: Comcast works to retain Sky chief in deal bid

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is looking to keep Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Darroch as part of its renewed bid to acquire the UK satellite broadcaster, The Times of London reports.

That's a move by Comcast chief Brian Roberts to ensure an orderly change of ownership in the deal, according to the report.

"Brian holds [Darroch] in very high regard and they have a good personal relationship," a source told The Times.

