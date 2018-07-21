Marchionne replaced at FCA, Ferrari, CNH

A gravely ill Sergio Marchionne, who engineered the merger of Fiat and Chrysler and led the carmaker for nearly a decade, is stepping down from a number of high profile roles after suffering major complications following surgery.

Jeep division boss Mike Manley will take over as FCA (NYSE:FCAU) chief executive, while board member Louis Camilleri will take the wheel at Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Suzanne Heywood has also been named as chairwoman of truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

