Mnuchin: Don't 'minimize' chance of tariffs

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he "wouldn't minimize" the possibility that the U.S. will impose tariffs on all $500B worth of goods that the U.S. imports from China, amplifying a previous threat made by President Trump.

He also discussed trade tensions with the EU. "If Europe believes in free trade, we're ready to sign a free-trade agreement," adding that any deal would have to eliminate tariffs, along with other barriers and subsidies.

