Amazon, Toyota, Alcoa attempt to counter tariffs

Companies are attempting to avoid any confrontation with President Trump but want to exert as much influence as they can to dissuade him from tearing up trade agreements or introducing fresh tariffs, Reuters reports.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is discussing industry-wide advertising campaigns and more extensive government lobbying, while Toyota (NYSE:TM) flew workers to a rally in Washington this week as the unit's chief has met key members of Congress.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) also revealed "active discussions" with the Trump administration and the Commerce Department about the elimination of tariffs or getting an exception for Canadian aluminum.