Tesla requests supplier refunds to assist with profitability - WSJ

via Tim Higgins at the WSJ

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is asking at least some of its suppliers to return a "meaningful" amount of money the automaker has spent since 2016, according to a memo sent to the suppliers and viewed by the WSJ.

Tesla is framing the request as essential to its continued operation, and describes the refund as an investment in continuing growth for all players.

"It’s simply ludicrous and it just shows that Tesla is desperate right now,” says an auto manufacturing consultant.

Tesla tells the WSJ it is seeking price cuts from suppliers for projects, some of which date back to 2016, and calls the requests a standard part of procurement negotiations.