Speculation about BOJ policy change

The yen climbed and Japanese government bonds slid overnight on speculation the Bank of Japan may debate whether to change its quantitative easing program.

Responding to the spike in yields, the BOJ also said it would purchase an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds if the yield hit 0.110%.

It marks the fifth time the tool was used since yield curve control strategy was introduced in September 2015.

