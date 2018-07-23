Fandom Sports Media expands into Asian markets through agreement with LehmanBush

Fandom Sports Media (OTCQB:FDMSF) has signed a two-year agreement with LehmanBush, to focus on strategic sports entertainment partner selection and expansion-related resourcing.

This regional expansion is based on the previously announced global Blockchain-based sports entertainment platform that FANDOM SPORTS will launch during Q4.

Henri Holm, CEO and president of FANDOM SPORTS, stated, “I am very excited to have engaged LehmanBush to assist with our strategic expansion into the Asian markets. LehmanBush brings a wealth of experience and key contacts in Asia and will assist with our global expansion and continuing enhancement of shareholder value.”