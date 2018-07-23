Advent/Claymore closed-end funds announce shareholder approval of mergers of the funds

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to merge with Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (NYSE:AGC) and Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:LCM) to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including lower operating expenses and greater secondary market liquidity, among other things.

The mergers are expected to be effective with the open of the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2018.

The mergers, if completed, would occur based on the relative net asset values of AGC, LCM and AVK.

Press Release