BeiGene announces preliminary results of Phase 2 trial of tislelizumab in patients with hodgkin’s lymphoma in China

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces preliminary topline results from the pivotal Phase 2 trial of tislelizumab, an investigational anti-PD-1 antibody, in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (R/R cHL).

The trial enrolled 70 patients. The primary endpoint is overall response rate (ORR). Secondary endpoints included progression-free survival, duration of response (DOR), complete response (CR) rate, time to response, safety, and tolerability.

The median follow-up time was approx. six months and ORR was 73%. BeiGene plans to file Biologics License Application with China later this year.

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of immuno-oncology agents known as immune checkpoint inhibitors.