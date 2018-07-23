Hasbro beat estimates in Q2, shares up 3.3% premarket

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reports revenue declined 7% in Q2, due to liquidation of Toys“R”Us in the U.S. and many other global markets and revenue decrease in Europe, as a result of managing retail inventory amid a rapidly evolving retail landscape.

U.S. and Canada revenue squeezed 7% to 459.3M.

International revenue fell 11% to $380.4M, led by 17% growth in Asia Pacific.

Entertainment and Licensing revenue grew 26% to $64.7M.

Franchise brand revenue contracted 8% to $506.5M and Partner brand revenue slipped 10% to $208M.

Hasbro gaming revenue flat at $134M and Emerging brands -1% to $55.6M.

Operating margin rate down 60 bps to 9.7%.

During the quarter, company repurchased 820,343 shares of common stock at a total cost of $74.1M and an average price of $90.33 per share.

HAS +3.27% premarket.

Previously: Hasbro beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (July 23)