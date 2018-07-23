Cal-Maine -2% after earnings

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) are on watch after the company misses Q4 estimates by a narrow margin.

The company sold 251.96K dozen eggs during the quarter at a net average selling price of $1.694 per dozen vs. $0.973 per dozen a year ago.

Operating income was $91.3M compared with an operating loss of $38.3M a year ago, as the higher prices helped to offset a 9% increase in feed costs.

CEO update: "Looking ahead, the current corn and soybean crops are ahead of schedule, and favorable growing conditions should support lower prices for feed ingredients. However, the current geopolitical risks associated with the recently imposed and additional proposed tariffs are creating more price volatility and uncertainty."

CALM -2.07% premarket to $45.00 vs. a 52-week trading range of $33.40 to $52.30.

