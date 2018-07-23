Ares Management closes fourth European direct lending fund at EUR6.5B

Ares Management's (NYSE:ARES) fourth European direct lending fund, Ares Capital Europe IV, with at hard cap of EUR6.5B, exceeds its EUR4.5B initial target.

With anticipated leverage, total available capital for ACE IV will be about EUR10.0B.

“With the increased scale of our platform, we can lead increasingly larger transactions to support the growth, acquisitions and changing needs of European middle market companies,” said Michael Dennis, Co-Head of the Ares European direct lending strategy and Partner in the Ares Credit Group. “However, we remain very active in the lower end of the market as well."

Source: Press Release

