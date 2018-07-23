Glowpoint authorizes stock buyback program

The Board of Directors of Glowpoint (NYSEMKT:GLOW) has authorized a stock buyback program to repurchase up to $750K of the Company’s common stock, funded using the existing cash balance or future cash flows.

“I’m pleased to announce our Board’s authorization of a stock buyback program as this provides us the flexibility to make opportunistic share repurchases when appropriate in the future. Our balance sheet, with $2.7 million of cash and no debt as of June 30, 2018, affords us the ability to make share repurchases in the future that we believe are in the best interest of the Company and our stockholders,” said Glowpoint (GLOW) President and CEO Peter Holst.