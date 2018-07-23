Lithia selects new Chief Human Resources Officer

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) appointed Erik Lewis as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

“Lithia’s people-focused culture is the differentiator behind our substantial growth over the previous 5 years to $12 billion in annual revenue. Our entrepreneurial team members drive both strong execution and innovation, and will take us to the next level of leadership in personal transportation solutions. Erik’s experience in building dynamic cultures that maximize an organization’s ability to attract, grow and retain top talent will be a continued catalyst for innovation and success,” added Mr. DeBoer.

Erik most recently served as the CHRO of Apple Leisure Group.