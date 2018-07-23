LifePoint Health to merge with RCCH HealthCare Partners at $65/share; shares up 34% premarket.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) will merge with RCCH HealthCare Partners, owned by certain Apollo Global Management-affiliate-managed funds, in a transaction valuing LifePoint at ~$5.6B, including $2.9B of net debt and minority interest.

LifePoint shareholders will receive $65/share in cash for each common share owned.

After the deal is completed, the combined company will be privately held and will operate under the LifePoint Health name. Current Chairman and CEO William Carpenter III will lead.

Under the terms of the agreement, LifePoint management may solicit alternative proposals until 12:01 am ET on August 22.