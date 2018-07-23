Reata Pharma's bardoxolone shows positive effect in mid-stage CKD studies

Results from two Phase 2 clinical trials, CARDINAL and PHOENIX, evaluating Reata Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RETA) bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) showed a treatment benefit.

One-year data from CARDINAL, in patients with CKD due to Alport syndrome, showed an increase in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) (measure of kidney function) at week 48 of 10.4 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p<0.0001) compared to an average annual decline of 4.2 mL/min/1.73 m2 prior to study entry. The treatment effect represents a recovery of about two years of average eGFR loss. The data suggest that bardoxolone may delay or prevent kidney failure.

On the safety front, no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported and there were no discontinuations.

Final results from PHOENIX, in patients with autosomal-dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), showed that the study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant increase in eGFR [9.3 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p<0.0001)], representing a recovery of ~two years of eGFR loss.

On the safety front, no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. There was one discontinuation due to treatment-related fatigue.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.