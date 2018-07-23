Bloomberg: SoftBank, Paytm partner on mobile payments in Japan

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) plans to start a mobile digital payments service in Japan by year’s end, according to Bloomberg sources.

The service will use AI for mobile payments and financial services. SoftBank will partner with Indian startup Paytm, whose Tokyo-based employees are working on getting the service running.

Recent regulatory changes in Japan that go into effect within the next two years will accelerate the shift to digital payments.

Local competition: Instant-messaging service Line and flea-market app Mercari are moving into digital payments.