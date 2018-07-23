Bonterra and Metanor to combine

Bonterra Resources (OTCQX:BONXF) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Metanor (OTCPK:MEAOF) for C$0.73 in equity consideration, at an exchange ratio of 1.6039 Bonterra shares for each Metanor share.

Upon completion of the Transaction, existing Bonterra and Metanor shareholders will own approximately 58% and 42% of combined company, respectively.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Metanor acquisition, the company will spin out its Larder Lake assets and liabilities in Ontario, Canada and $7M in cash in order to create a new exploration company 'Spinco'.

Each holder of Bonterra common shares will receive one Spinco common share for each seven Bonterra shares held.

The Transaction is expected to be completed by the end of September or such later date as the parties may agree.