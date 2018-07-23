Highwoods reports $285M project in CBD Nashville

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) expects to invest $285M in a project to develop Asurion's headquarters in Nashville central business district.

HIW has signed a lease with Aurion, a new customer, for a project encompassing 551,000 square feet, including 9,00 square feet of street-level retail.

The project is 98.3% pre-leased with the office portion to be fully occupied by Asurion under a long-term lease. The development consists of two structures--one nine-stories high and the other eight stories.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2019 with a fourth quarter 2021 targeted completion date.

