Princess Cruises to build two LNG-powered cruise ships

Canival (NYSE:CCL) announces a memorandum of agreement with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri S.p.A. to build two new cruise ships for the Princess Cruises cruise brand.

The cruise ships will be built on a next-generation LNG-powered platform. The company says the new builds are slated to be delivered in late 2023 and spring 2025, respectively.

"This revolutionary platform for next-generation, LNG-powered cruise ships will introduce innovative design and leisure experiences driven by the future vacation and lifestyle trends of our guests," Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz.

CCL +0.07% premarket to $58.18.

Source: Press Release