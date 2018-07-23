Princess Cruises to build two LNG-powered cruise ships

Canival (NYSE:CCL) announces a memorandum of agreement with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri S.p.A. to build two new cruise ships for the Princess Cruises cruise brand.
The cruise ships will be built on a next-generation LNG-powered platform. The company says the new builds are slated to be delivered in late 2023 and spring 2025, respectively.
"This revolutionary platform for next-generation, LNG-powered cruise ships will introduce innovative design and leisure experiences driven by the future vacation and lifestyle trends of our guests," Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz.
CCL +0.07% premarket to $58.18.
Source: Press Release
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox