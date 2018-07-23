Blackstone gets EU approval for Thomson Reuters unit deal: Reuters

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) received EU antitrust approval to buy a majority stake in Thomson Reuters's (NYSE:TRI) financial and risk unit, Reuters reports.

"The proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns given the limited market shares of the companies, the fact that a number of competitors will remain in the market post-transaction, and the fact that Blackstone accounts for only a minimal share of the demand for Thomson Reuters F&R's products," the European Commission said.

Previously: Blackstone selling two jumbo loans to pay for Thomson Reuters F&R deal: Reuters (June 29)