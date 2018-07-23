Tesla -4% after pressing suppliers for cash

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says only costs that apply to Q3 and beyond "will be counted" as part of its request to suppliers that they drop prices.

Separately, the company says the request to suppliers is part of its normal procurement negotiations.

As part of a standard industry practice, automakers such as Toyota sometimes negotiate with suppliers on future parts prices.

Shares of Tesla are down 4.33% premarket to $300.00.

