Halliburton slips after in-line Q2 results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) -1.2% premarket as essentially in-line Q2 earnings and revenues appear to underwhelm investors.
HAL says its Q2 North America revenue rose 28% Y/Y to $3.83B, driven by the U.S. land sector, while revenue from its international business added 6% Y/Y to $2.19B, as rising sales in Europe, Africa and combined independent states, and the Middle East and Asia helped offset a decline in Latin America.
Q2 completion and production revenue climbed 33% to $4.16B, while drilling and evaluation rose 9% to $1.98B.
HAL said it is “better positioned for the international recovery than it ever has been," and calls North America the “largest and fastest growing energy market in the world."
