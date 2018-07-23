Sangamo Therapeutics to acquire TxCell

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and TxCell S.A. (OTC:TXCLF) have entered into a definitive agreement on July 20, pursuant to which Sangamo will acquire a majority stake of TxCell, and purchase all of its outstanding ordinary shares, at a price of €2.58 per share in cash, or ~€72M, on a debt-free and cash-free basis. Sangamo expects to complete the transaction in Q4.

The proposed acquisition would combine Sangamo’s ex vivo gene editing capabilities and TxCell’s Treg expertise and would position Sangamo as a leader in CAR-Treg development.