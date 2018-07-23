Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Centene (NYSE:CNC) initiated with Overweight rating and $158 (17% upside) price target at Barclays.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $105 (flat) price target at Barclays.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) initiated with Overweight rating and $288 (12% upside) price target at Barclays.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) initiated with Overweight rating and $22 (19% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) initiated with Outperform rating and $24 (50% upside) price target at Leerink Partners.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) initiated with Buy rating and $49 (26% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) initiated with Outperform rating and $50 (69% upside) price target at Cowen and Company. Initiated with Neutral rating and $34 price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Neutral rating and $32 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) initiated with Sell rating and $12.50 (38% downside risk) price target at H.C. Wainwright citing valuation, slowing sales of Linzess, lackluster performance of linaclotide ex-U.S., commercial disappointments with gout franchise and recent clinical setbacks in pipeline.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (133% upside) price target at Lake Street.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ARPO) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (140% upside) price target at Needham.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) downgraded to Neutral at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Shares down 3% premarket.