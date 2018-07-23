Barrick Gold president Dushnisky jumps to AngloGold Ashanti as new CEO

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) says President Kelvin Dushnisky will leave the company at the end of August to become the new CEO of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).
Dushnisky became ABX's President in 2015 after holding a series of progressively senior positions since joining the company in 2002; he became Chairman of African Barrick Gold, now Acacia Mining, in 2013.
ABX now has no president or CEO; executive chairman John Thornton has led the company since 2014.
At AU, Dushnisky will replaces outgoing CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, who departs at the end of August for Vedanta Resources.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox