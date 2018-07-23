Barrick Gold president Dushnisky jumps to AngloGold Ashanti as new CEO

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) says President Kelvin Dushnisky will leave the company at the end of August to become the new CEO of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).

Dushnisky became ABX's President in 2015 after holding a series of progressively senior positions since joining the company in 2002; he became Chairman of African Barrick Gold, now Acacia Mining, in 2013.

ABX now has no president or CEO; executive chairman John Thornton has led the company since 2014.

At AU, Dushnisky will replaces outgoing CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, who departs at the end of August for Vedanta Resources.