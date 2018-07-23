Union Gaming calls out ERI, GDEN as top regional casino picks

Union Gaming calls Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) its top two regional casino stock picks.

"ERI presents shareholders with a number of forward catalysts ranging from the pending Grand Victoria and Tropicana acquisitions, development at Pompano Park, continued margin enhancement initiatives, and the potential for additional M&A," writes analyst John DeCree.

"GDEN remains a growth story with increasing exposure to the lucrative southern Nevada market at a very reasonable valuation," he notes.

Both stocks are slotted by Union Gaming at Buy.

Eldorado is scheduled to report earnings on July 26 and Golden Entertainment numbers are due out on August 3.