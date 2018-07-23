Leap Therapeutics teams up with Merck KGaA and Pfizer to evaluate combo cancer treatment; shares up 6% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) is up 6% premarket on light volume in response to its announced collaboration with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to evaluate the combination of TRX518, Bavencio (avelumab) and chemo in patients with solid tumors.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Leap will conduct a Phase 1/2 study in patients with advanced solid tumors. Enrollment will commence in Q1 2019.

TRX518 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to the glucocorticoid-inducible TNF-superfamily receptor (GITR). It is believed to enhance the immune system's anti-tumor response.