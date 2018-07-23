Popular Q2 reflects gains from ending FDIC shared-loss pacts

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) posts net income of $279.8M, including a $49.6M gain related to ending its FDIC shared-loss agreements and a related income tax benefit of $108.9M

Subtracting effects of early termination of FDIC shared-loss agreements and tax closing agreement results in adjusted net income of $121.3M.

That compares with year-ago net income of $91.M.

BPOP +2% in premarket trading of 481 shares.

Q2 net interest margin of 3.81% slips from 3.89% in Q1 and 4.02% a year ago.

Return on average common equity 20.8% vs 7.1% in Q1 and 7.24% a year ago.

Provision for loan losses $60.1M vs $69.3M in Q1 and $50M a year ago.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.5% vs 16.8% in Q1 and 16.7% a year ago.

Source: Press Release

