Intra-Cellular Therapies announces publication of positive data on heart failure candidate ITI-214

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announces encouraging preclinical data on phosphodiesterase Type 1 (PDE1) inhibitor ITI-214 that supports its potential as a new treatment for heart failure. The data were published online in the journal Circulation.

ITI-214 has completed four Phase 1 clinical studies and was shown to be safe and generally well tolerated, and is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and a Phase 1/2 clinical study in heart failure.

ITI-214 increases cardiac contractility without increasing intracellular calcium.