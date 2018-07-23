Boston Properties, Canada Pension complete $627.5M Santa Monica deal

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board form joint venture and complete the purchase of Santa Monica Business Park in California for $627.5M.

The business park consists of 21 buildings totaling about 1.2M net rentable square feet and is 94% leased.

CPPIB will invest $147.4M for a 45% stake in the business park, while Boston Property will invest $180.1M and will provide operating, property management, and leasing services.

The acquisition was completed with $300M of financing; mortgage financing interest at variable rate equal to LIBOR plus 1.28% per year maturing July 19, 2025.

Borrower under the loan entered into interest rate swap contracts with an aggregate notional amount of $300.0M through April 1, 2025, resulting in an effective fixed rate of 4.063% per year through the expiration of the interest rate swap contracts.

Source: Press Release

