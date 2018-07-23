Fed's Powell not a friend to cryptos - Cowen

Parsing comments from Jay Powell's congressional testimony last week, Cowen's Jaret Seiberg expects the newish Fed boss to "be an obstacle to the use and expansion of digital currencies."

Powell placed himself firmly in the conventional wisdom camp, noting cryptos lack investor protections and are ideal for nefarious uses like money laundering.

Source: Bloomberg

The Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bounce continues, up 4% today to $7.71K.

