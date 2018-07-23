Allena Pharma's mid-stage basket study of ALLN-177 in hyperoxaluria underway

The first subjects have been treated in an open-label Phase 2 basket study (Study 206) evaluating Allena Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALNA) lead candidate ALLN-177 in adults and adolescents with primary hyperoxaluria or enteric hyperoxaluria with advanced kidney disease and elevated plasma oxalate.

The trial will enroll 15-20 patients who will receive ALLN-177 for 12 consecutive weeks. The key endpoints are the change from baseline in 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion and plasma oxalate levels.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is June 2019.

ALLN-177 is an orally available enzyme, oxalate decarboxylase, designed to degrade oxalate in the GI tract.