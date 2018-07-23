Waiting for those tax savings to kick in

Wolfe Research says it doesn't appear that individual tax savings have had a noticeable impact on consumer spending just yet.

"So far in 2018 core personal consumption expenditures (gross) are up 4.3% y/y, which is actually decelerated from 4.5% y/y in 2017, despite individual tax reform resulting in higher paychecks," notes analyst Jared Shojaian.

The slower pace of personal consumption expenditures this year coincides with higher gas prices and concerns over trade/tariffs.

Looking ahead, Wolfe sees "potential upside" for the travel and tourism-related sectors later this year from the tax reform savings.

