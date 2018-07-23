Houlihan Lokey launches syndicated leveraged finance platform

Houlihan Lokey forms HL Finance to provide senior secured leverage loans for financial sponsor-backed, privately held, and public corporate entities.

HL finance to act as arranger on syndicated loan transactions. It's signed up HPS Investment Partners as the initial strategic investor to participate in the transactions and provide underwriting commitments of up to $1B.

Houlihan Lokey, through this platform, will participate in committed and best efforts transactions across a range of financings, including leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, and refinancings, primarily for borrowers with EBITDA over $50M and capital needs in excess $250M.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Houlihan Lokey hires managing director in Dubai to expand private funds group (July 11)