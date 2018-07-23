Oppenheimer sees bounceback for Delphi Technologies

Oppenheimer upgrades Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) to an Outperform rating after watching shares fall 15% in just over a month.

"Trade risks, peak US SAAR concerns, light duty diesel decline and potential long-term disruption from electrification have all contributed to a tempest of negative sentiment on the auto suppliers. However, in our view, fundamentals have not meaningfully deteriorated for Delphi and we are raising our estimates for FY18 organic and total sales growth," reads the Oppenheimer note.

The firm assigns a price target of $53 on DLPH to rep 18% upside potential.