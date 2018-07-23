Total's North Sea rig workers launch 24-hour strike

Oil workers have shut down production at Total's (NYSE:TOT) North Sea platforms in a 24-hour strike, with a series of 24-hour and 12-hour stoppages planned in coming weeks as well as a ban on overtime, says U.K.'s Unite labor union.

The shutdown could reduce oil flows through the Forties pipeline system by nearly 70K bbl/day from recent levels, and slightly impact Brent pipeline flows, Platts reports.

TOT, which says the strike would cut gas flows by as much as 13M cm, wants to extend the time workers at its fields spend offshore to three-week rotations instead of two to match the rotation system at its newly acquired Maersk fields.