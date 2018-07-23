Goldman: Facebook checks strong on Instagram's back

Facebook (FB +0.5% ) reports earnings this Wednesday, and Goldman Sachs says partner checks ahead of the report are turning up "particularly strong."

Instagram's user growth in particular looks to be a "key driver for incremental inventory," writes analyst Heather Bellini, who reiterates a Buy rating.

One marketing source notes Instagram impressions more than tripled Y/Y for the quarter (vs. a doubling in Q1), and that spending on Instagram was up 177% Y/Y among its North American clients.

Bellini also cites pricing power, pointing out Kenshoo seeing a 22% increase in Social CPMs even amid the heavy inventory increases.