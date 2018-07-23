Biocept teams up with UC San Diego to study feasibility of liquid biopsy in cancer

Biocept (BIOC) will work with Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health to conduct two clinical studies in patients with a variety of solid tumors, using Biocept's Target Selector liquid biopsy assays to detect circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and compare results with findings from CT or PET scans.

The studies are designed to evaluate Biocept's CTC and ctDNA assays in multiple cancer types, but will focus primarily on CTC biomarkers in patients diagnosed with breast, lung, and colon cancer.