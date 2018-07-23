Illinois Tool Works -6% on outlook cut

Q2 earnings of $1.97 per share, a 17% increase compared to the year ago period.

All seven of the company’s business segments delivered positive year on year organic revenue growth, led by Welding with 13%. Organic growth of 4% was driven by 5% growth in North America.

Free cash flow was $533M, an increase of 38%. The company also repurchased $500M of its own shares.

Based on current foreign exchange rates, second half earnings per share are projected to have a $0.12 negative currency impact versus prior guidance, resulting in a range of $7.50 to $7.70 per share, or 15% growth at the midpoint. The company also revised its outlook for operating margin to a range of 24%-25% reflecting price/cost related margin dilution.

ITW -6% in early trade

. Q2 results