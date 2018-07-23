More on Pzena Investment Management Q2 results

Pzena Investment Management (PZN -1.7% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 12.4% Y/Y to $38.4M of which Separately Managed Accounts was $19.2M (+3.2% Y/Y); Sub-Advised Accounts of $16.3M (+24.4% Y/Y) & Pzena Funds of $3M (+25% Y/Y).

Total AUM were $36.9B (+10.1% Y/Y) of which Separately Managed Accounts was $13.8B (flat Y/Y); Sub-Advised Accounts $21.2B (+16.5% Y/Y) & Pzena Funds of $1.9B (+26.7% Y/Y).

Total operating expenses were $18.6M (-3.6% Q/Q), the decrease reflects a decrease in compensation and benefits expense, partially offset by an increase in G&A costs.

The Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share payable on August 27, 2018.

