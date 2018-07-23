Argus downgrades GE on 'bleak' outlook

Argus becomes the latest to throw in the towel on General Electric (GE -0.7% ), with a downgrade to Hold from Buy.

"We have been longtime GE supporters, but have been disappointed with the steady flow of bad news from the company, not to mention management's decision to cut the dividend late last year," the firm wrote in a research note. "We also think that the tactical steps management is taking to reignite growth are unlikely to boost earnings for at least several quarters."

Argus also recognized management's "bold steps" to restructure the business, including the spinoff of its Healthcare business and the planned exit of its Baker Hughes stake, but the company's near-term outlook for two of its core businesses - power and renewable energy - is "bleak."

